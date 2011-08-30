Owens Findlay campus opens at noon due to power outage - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Owens Findlay campus opens at noon due to power outage

FINDLAY, OH (WTOL) - The Findlay campus of Owens Community College is experiencing a power outage Tuesday morning.

The campus is closed until noon.

It is only the Findlay campus.

