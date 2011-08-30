Man shot on Walbridge in south Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Police say a 42-year-old man was found shot on the 800 block of Walbridge Street in south Toledo early Tuesday.

Emergency crews on scene say the wounds do not appear to be life threatening. He was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

The victim was lying on the porch of a house when our news crew arrived. Police say he didn't live at the home but had walked to the area after he got shot.

No arrests have been made. Police have not yet released descriptions or names of any suspects while they continue to investigate.

