Mayor and coach arrested in Lima prostitution sting

LIMA, OH (WTOL) - A prostitution sting has led to the arrest of two people known in their communities.

Ottawa Village Mayor Kenneth Maag was arrested at a motel in Lima Monday afternoon. Officials say he'll face a charge of solicitation.

Also arrested in the sting operation was Gregory Gooding, a varsity girls basketball coach in the Jackson Center School District just south of Lima.

