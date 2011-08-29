Algae bloom in Lake Erie causing increased toxicity

OREGON, OH (WTOL) - New, heightened warnings have been issued for Lake Erie, as tests show increased levels of toxic algae in the water.

Signs have been posted at Maumee Bay State Park, warning visitors not to swim in the water and to avoid touching the surface scum.

"Right now in Lake Erie, we have the worst alga bloom that we've had since I started working on Lake Erie, since I started working on Lake Erie in 2002," said Thomas Bridgeman, ecologist with the University of Toledo, "The bloom of 2011 is at least two and half times greater than the previous largest bloom."

The algae bloom, commonly called blue-green algae, is toxic to mammals, damaging the liver.

"It's a concern for humans, you don't want to be ingesting Lake Erie water right now. And even pets: you wouldn't want your pet to go down to the shoreline," said Bridgeman.

Engineers with the Ottawa County Water Treatment Plant in Port Clinton said tests have showed algae in their raw water samples, but not in tap, treated water.

Water is taken directly from Lake Erie to the water treatment facility.

"Ultimately, we want to make sure the water is clean, and none of the algae results in any of the drinking water that we have. And we have made sure that is the case," said Kelly Frey, Ottawa County Sanitary Engineer.

Frey said the algae is costly to treat because it clogs the filters, slowing the treatment process. Leaders have had to add an third shift to tackle the algae problem. Last year, chemical costs increased 35%, as more treatment was needed to remove the algae.

The algae bloom is a growing concern. It comes from increased levels of phosphorus, the result of fertilizer runoff in rivers that lead to Lake Erie.

"It is very concerning for me, particularly the fact that it's now two and half times greater than our previous high, and it's not even over yet," said Bridgeman, "That's just to me, reaching unsustainable levels of alga growth that's going to cause problems."

Bridgeman said we are in peak algae season, which thrives in warm temperatures. He said the algae bloom could last until October.