Bowling Green police see more crime when students return

BOWLING GREEN, OH (WTOL) - When students return to college campuses, so does an increase in crime.

Bowling Green's population grows by more than a third when classes are in session. That increase in people, mixed with an increase in alcohol consumption can result in a dangerous cocktail. Bowling Green police say most crimes involving students are alcohol-related.

"Alcohol abuse, underage alcohol offenses, open containers, simple assaults, other types of things where people have lower inhibitions and increased risk-taking behaviors," said Bowling Green Police Lieutenant Bradley Biller. "You have more people, more cars, more concentration of population."

To deal with an increase in activity, Bowling Green police schedule an overlap of shifts between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. and pay special attention to weekend nights.

Crime that happens off-campus can still get students in trouble on-campus.

Bowling Green State University officials check with Bowling Green police daily for crimes involving students.

Those who commit lower level violations get a letter from the university, and more serious crimes result in a meeting between students and BGSU officials.

To avoid trouble, Biller recommends students lock up belongings, stay in well-lighted areas, avoid excessive drinking and stay aware of what's going on around them.