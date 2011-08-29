Plumbing repair caused Adrian apartment building fire

ADRIAN, MI (WTOL) - Adrian Fire Chief Paul Trinka told WTOL 11 the fire at the Orchard Apartments on Monday afternoon was accidentally set by maintenance workers repairing some plumbing on the third floor of the 38-unit complex.

"They were sweating copper pipes, joining them with solder and a torch, the paper on the insulation caught on fire, went up in the channels, the walls and up into the attic space," said Trinka.

Trinka says the entire building must be torn down, and if there was one good thing about the event, is that it happened during the daytime.

"If there is a good time of day to have a fire obviously it is during the day. Everybody is usually awake or at work or at school in this case".

Former tenants were allowed in on Tuesday to salvage any belongings.

"It's still kind of numb. It's still hard to believe everything is gone", said Paige Heiple, who lived on the third floor and was only able to find a few keepsakes in the rubble.

"I don't know, I feel like it hasn't really sunk in that I really can't go home", says Adrian College student Courtney Clouse.

Nobody was injured in the blaze, and for mother Stephanie Heiple, she's focused on her daughter being alive, "That's what's most important, everybody is safe. Lives can't be replaced, things can."

