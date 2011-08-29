In Nigeria capital, fear and soldiers fill streets - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

In Nigeria capital, fear and soldiers fill streets

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) - Residents of Nigeria's capital say they now fear going out in public as soldiers man roadblocks and guard hotels frequented by foreigners after a string of bombings there.

The most recent bombing, carried out Friday at the United Nations' headquarters in Abuja, killed 23 people and wounded 81.

The capital's clubs and bars now are forced to close at 10 p.m., stifling night life in an oil-rich country where excesses are celebrated. Security guards open trunks at hotels, looking for explosives.

Meanwhile, President Goodluck Jonathan's administration appears no closer to stopping the radical Muslim sect known locally as Boko Haram, which claimed responsibility for the U.N. attack. Many say they are becoming disillusioned with Jonathan only four months after he was elected.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • New Orleans Mayor Landrieu named recipient of JFK award

    New Orleans Mayor Landrieu named recipient of JFK award

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 7:30 AM EDT2018-03-27 11:30:09 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 7:32 AM EDT2018-03-27 11:32:26 GMT
    New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu has been named the 2018 winner of the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award for his leadership in removing four Confederate monuments in the city.More >>
    New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu has been named the 2018 winner of the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award for his leadership in removing four Confederate monuments in the city.More >>

  • Man who tried to wed laptop pushes anti-porn bill across US

    Man who tried to wed laptop pushes anti-porn bill across US

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 12:20 AM EDT2018-03-27 04:20:19 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 7:32 AM EDT2018-03-27 11:32:24 GMT
    (Metropolitan Nashville Police Department via AP). This 2014 booking photo released by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department shows Mark "Chris" Sevier after his arrest for harassment threats against country singer John Rich. A bill scheduled for...(Metropolitan Nashville Police Department via AP). This 2014 booking photo released by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department shows Mark "Chris" Sevier after his arrest for harassment threats against country singer John Rich. A bill scheduled for...

    Supporters of the law, which would require a filter to block pornography and human trafficking websites, say it would protect children and others by making those sites harder to access.

    More >>

    Supporters of the law, which would require a filter to block pornography and human trafficking websites, say it would protect children and others by making those sites harder to access.

    More >>

  • Co-owner of water park company arrested over Kansas death

    Co-owner of water park company arrested over Kansas death

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 2:19 AM EDT2018-03-27 06:19:49 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 7:32 AM EDT2018-03-27 11:32:21 GMT
    (Cameron County Sheriff's Department via AP). This photo provided by the Cameron County, Texas, Sheriff's Department shows Jeffrey Henry. The Kansas City Star reports that Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts co-owner Henry was arrested Monday, March 2...(Cameron County Sheriff's Department via AP). This photo provided by the Cameron County, Texas, Sheriff's Department shows Jeffrey Henry. The Kansas City Star reports that Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts co-owner Henry was arrested Monday, March 2...

    A water park company's co-owner is expected to appear in court after his arrest in connection with a Kansas criminal case arising from a 10-year-old boy's waterslide death in 2016.

    More >>

    A water park company's co-owner is expected to appear in court after his arrest in connection with a Kansas criminal case arising from a 10-year-old boy's waterslide death in 2016.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly