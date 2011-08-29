In Nigeria capital, fear and soldiers fill streets

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) - Residents of Nigeria's capital say they now fear going out in public as soldiers man roadblocks and guard hotels frequented by foreigners after a string of bombings there.

The most recent bombing, carried out Friday at the United Nations' headquarters in Abuja, killed 23 people and wounded 81.

The capital's clubs and bars now are forced to close at 10 p.m., stifling night life in an oil-rich country where excesses are celebrated. Security guards open trunks at hotels, looking for explosives.

Meanwhile, President Goodluck Jonathan's administration appears no closer to stopping the radical Muslim sect known locally as Boko Haram, which claimed responsibility for the U.N. attack. Many say they are becoming disillusioned with Jonathan only four months after he was elected.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.