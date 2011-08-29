Ohio troopers seize cereal treats laced with pot

BOARDMAN, OH (AP) - Ohio troopers say they found 4.5 pounds of cereal treats laced with marijuana in a car that had just been involved in a crash.

The State Highway Patrol said Monday that troopers investigating Thursday's accident in the Youngstown area noticed that 1 of the drivers reeked of marijuana.

The patrol says officers searched the man's vehicle and discovered individually-wrapped rice cereal-type treats that smelled strongly of pot and were found to have been laced with a liquid form of marijuana.

Patrick Altier, 22, of Boardman has been charged with felony counts of drug trafficking and drug possession. He's also charged with operating a vehicle under the influence.

Altier is jailed awaiting a hearing on Tuesday. Court records don't list his attorney.

