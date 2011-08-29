Judge sets new Bowman trial date

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) – At a pre-trial hearing Monday, Judge Gene A. Zmuda of the Lucas County Common Pleas Court set Robert Bowman's second trial date for Oct. 11. Zmuda also set jury selection for Sept. 19 and Oct. 3.

The new trial comes after Zmuda declared a hung jury less than 24 hours after the jury began deliberations on Aug. 23.

Bowman is accused of kidnapping and killing 14-year-old Eileen Adams in 1968. Prosecutors said she was on her way home from school when he kidnapped her and held her captive in his basement before killing her.

DNA evidence led to his arrest in 2006. The 75-year-old has pled not guilty.

