Whitmer High grad named co-captain for the Wolverines

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A Whitmer High school graduate, Kevin Koger, has been named co-captain of the Michigan Wolverines this year.

Michigan head coach Brady Hoke has been amazed with Koger's ability to be a leader.

Kevin Koger currently plays tight end for the Wolverines.

The other two co-captains are David Molk and Mike Martin.

The Wolverines start off their season this Saturday, facing off against Western Michigan.