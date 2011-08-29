Aurora House seeks donations after fire

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A Toledo organization that helps homeless women and children is seeking donations after a fire destroyed their storage facility.

The fire also spread to the Aurora House which sustained significant fire, water and smoke damage, necessitating the relocation of families and staff. In addition, the ELC, which houses Aurora's computer lab and is also used for storage, was damaged by fire and smoke. All office supplies, gifts and residents' personal items were a total loss. The current estimated loss is $350,000.

No one was injured in the fire, but they are seeking the following donations.

• Tooth brushes

• Toothpaste

• Shampoo

• Hair spray

• Body wash

• Hair brushes

• Flash lights/batteries

• First aid kits

• Band aids

• Antiseptics

• Peroxide

• OTC medications – i.e. aspirin, Ibuprofen, non-drowsy cold/cough meds

• Feminine hygiene products

• Paper towels

• Tissues

• Toilet paper

• Napkins

• Paper plates

• Cleaning supplies/mops/brooms

• Laundry soap

• Dish towels

• Non-perishable food items

• Boys/girls infant clothing and bedding

• Gift cards for Kroger, Target, Wal-Mart, Meijer, etc.

The Aurora Project is located at 1035 N. Superior Street.

For further information as to how you can help, please contact Debbie Grames or Denise Fox @ 419-244-3200 or by going to www.auroraprojectinc.org.

