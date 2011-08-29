Toledo police investigate 2 shootings in less than 12 hours

Police say 23-year-old Quidare Buffaloe was shot in his side and was rushed to an area hospital where he died early Monday.

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Toledo police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Sunday night.

West Toledo

Police say 23-year-old Quidare Buffaloe was shot in his side and was rushed to an area hospital where he died early Monday.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. at the Westland Garden Apartments off Dorr Street in west Toledo. That's near the intersection with Holland Sylvania Road.

Two other people were hurt after the shots rang out in the parking lot. Police say 25-year-old Randy Popoff Jr. and 21-year-old Darnell Henson Jr. were hurt when they were hit by flying bullets, but their injuries are not life threatening.

Police say Popoff and Henson may not have been involved in the incident.

East Toledo

Another shooting happened around the same time in east Toledo.

This was at a home on Colorado Street.

The homeowner was shot twice, in the face and the chest, in what is being reported as a home break in. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

