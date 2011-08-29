Sylvania mom creates support group after losing son

Angela Christenson and Regina Elkhatib were brought together by a common tragedy: Both had sons killed in a traffic accident.

Mark Elkhatib died in 1996.

Nick Christenson died in 2001.

"You just have to know you can survive somehow," says Christenson.

Learning to deal with the grief of losing a child led Elkhatib to form FOCUS -- Families of Children United in Spirit -- a bereavement support club she says nobody wants to join but can turn to for hope.

"It's not the end of their lives. It could be the beginning of something really good." she said.

Christenson joined FOCUS to deal with her loss of Nick.

Together, the women have compiled a 175-page book called "FOCUS."

There are eighteen stories written by FOCUS members on how families deal with the loss of a loved one.

The common thread is to talk to someone who has experienced a similar tragedy.

"Early on in grief, it's overwhelming. You want to know you can get some hope from someone who has lived through it," Christenson said.

"They all wanted someone who could understand what they were going through," Elkhatib added.

There's also a chapter in the book that tells readers what not to say to a grieving parent.

For example, they suggest to never ask, 'How are you?'

"Say 'How are you doing today?' or 'How are you holding up?'. Little things. Tweak it a bit," says Elkhatib.

The FOCUS club meets once a month in Sylvania.

For information on the club and how to pick up a copy of the book, call 419-824-4079.

