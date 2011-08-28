4-vehicle crash in northwest Ohio kills 1, hurts 4

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a four-vehicle crash near Lake Erie killed one person and injured four.

The crash happened Saturday night on state Route 53 in Bay Township, about 30 miles southeast of Toledo. The patrol says one sport utility vehicle tried to pass a second SUV but hit an oncoming Jeep and then rear-ended a car. The Jeep crossed the center line and was hit by the second oncoming SUV.

Troopers say the Lakeside Marblehead man driving the first SUV was ejected and died. He wasn't wearing a seat belt.

His 7-year-old passenger and the second SUV driver were hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening. Two adults in the Jeep were treated for minor injuries. No one in the car was hurt.

