Dozens visit MLK Memorial on former dedication day

WASHINGTON (AP) - Dozens of people are visiting the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial on the morning it was supposed to be dedicated by President Barack Obama.

Sunday's dedication was postponed because of Hurricane Irene. By 11 a.m. when the ceremony would have begun, the rain had stopped and fallen leaves were cleared out of the memorial plaza.

James Carter of Columbus, Ohio, says he was visiting family in Washington and only got to see the memorial because of the hurricane. He says he didn't have a ticket to the dedication ceremony.

When he saw the 30-foot sculpture of King for the first time, Carter said it gave him goose bumps.

The National Park Service says the memorial took on a small amount of water during the storm but sustained no damage.

