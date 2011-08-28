Genesee County: 50 get jobless benefits on the job

FLINT, Mich. (AP) - An audit by Genesee County officials has found that more than 50 government employees have collected about $30,000 in unemployment benefits while still on the job.

The Flint Journal reports (http://bit.ly/qNvV2L ) Sunday that county officials are working through the cases to determine if the double-dipping was intentional. Ten cases could involve fraud of more than $1,000 and are being investigated by the sheriff's department.

The audit comes after the July arrest of 7 county employees. They were suspended from their jobs indefinitely and charged with unemployment compensation fraud.

AFSCME Local 496 Chapter 01 Chairman Matt Spodney says he doesn't believe the 53 employees are part of his union. But he says it could be a case of poor communication with seasonal and other employees who didn't intend to commit fraud.

Information from: The Flint Journal, http://www.mlive.com/flint

