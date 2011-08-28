Gun owners expected at Detroit open carry picnic

DETROIT (AP) - About 100 gun owners are expected to openly wear their weapons during a picnic at Detroit's Belle Isle park.

Gun rights proponent Rick Ector says Sunday's event is intended to raise awareness to the legality of carrying handguns openly in Michigan if rules are followed.

Ector says gun owners must be at least 18 years old, registered to carry the weapon, be on foot and not around schools or other designated pistol-free zones.

An open carry dinner drew about 100 gun-carrying people this spring in Detroit.

Sunday's picnic runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Ector operates a firearms training school in Detroit.

