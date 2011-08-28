4 dead, 8 critically hurt in 2 Mich. crashes

LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say two separate multi-vehicle crashes in western Michigan have left four people dead and eight seriously injured.

The Grand Rapids Press reports three vehicles collided Saturday afternoon in Kent County's Lowell Township. The driver of 1 vehicle, 36-year-old Donovan McLaren of Gowen, died from his injuries at a Grand Rapids hospital.

Three children and a woman in McLaren's also were hospitalized.

Kent County authorities said Sunday that 66-year-old Judith Christensen of Alto died at the scene.

The Muskegon Chronicle reports two cars crashed Saturday evening at a rural intersection in Muskegon County's Montague Township. Two men in their mid-20s in 1 of the cars died.

Muskegon County Sheriff Dean Roesler says a mother and three daughters in the other vehicle were in critical condition at two hospitals.

