Pan Seared Duck Breast with Maple-Bourbon Glaze

Pan Seared Duck Breast w/Maple-Bourbon Glaze-- Ciao's

Duck Breast 4 ea.

Granny Smith Apples 2 ea.

Dried Cherries 1/4 C.

Golden Raisins 1/4 C.

Shallots 1 Tbsp.

Jack Daniels 1 oz.

Vermont Maple Syrup 3 oz.

Black Truffle Butter 2 Tbsp.

Thyme 1 pinch

Rosemary 1 pinch

Score duck breast on fat side with knife. Sear in sautee pan on medium low heat fat side down until very crispy, turn and cook until medium rare.

Pull duck from pan and rest. Add apples, cherries, raisins, and shallots to hot pan and raise heat to high.

Sautee until tender. Deglaze with Jack Daniels, and reduce almost dry.

Add naoke syrup, thyme, and rosemary then bring to a full boil.

Finish with truffle butter and remove from heat.

Slice duck in very thin pieces and pour sauce over the top.

Black Truffle Mash

Yukon Gold Potato 3 lb.

Heavy Cream- just enough to moisten

Truffle Butter- 4 oz.

Salt & Pepper- to taste

Boil potatoes until tender. Strain and return to the stove to dry off excess moisture. Stir in butter and cream, season to taste with salt and pepper.

Truffle Butter

Butter 1 lb

Black Truffle -- as much as you can afford

Shave truffles over butter and let stand at room temperature for one hour, whip with blender on high until smooth.