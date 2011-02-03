How to submit a closing or cancellation to WTOL

To list your school, business closing or community events cancellation, call the station at 419-248-1111.

You can also email closings and cancellation info to news@wtol.com

For schools and select large employers, you can set up an automated account with WTOL.

WTOL will need the following information to get a new organization added to our snow closing database:

Name of Organization:

County:

Mailing Address:

Contact Person Name:

Business Phone #:

Contact Email Address:

Organization Website:

Please email this information to newsroom or call 419-248-1184.

Please email information to set up new accounts only. We will not close your business on your initial email to us. We will confirm your information and assign you a user ID and password. You should then be able to initiate the closing through our automated line. If you experience difficulty, you may contact our newsroom at 419-248-1106. Please note: schools, colleges and large businesses will appear both online and on TV. Smaller businesses, daycares and other organizations will appear online only so we can cut down on the amount of time it takes the closing list to scroll across the TV screen.

Once we receive the above information, a letter and/or email will be sent to the contact person with the ID code and password assigned to your organization and the procedure needed to report a closing to WTOL.