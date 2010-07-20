Get links to your neighborhood school here - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Get links to your neighborhood school here

If a link to your school district is broken or not included here, please e-mail details to dotcom@wtol.com

Ada Exempted Village Schools

Adrian Public Schools

Anthony Wayne Schools

Archbold Area Schools

Ayersville Local School

Bedford Public Schools

Bellevue City Schools

Benton-Carrol-Salem Schools

Bettsville Schools

Blissfield Schools

Bowling Green City Schools

Bryan City Schools

Calvert High School

Central Catholic High School

Central Local Schools

Clyde-Green Springs Schools

Defiance City Schools

Elmwood Local Schools
 

Fayette Local Schools

Findlay City Schools

Fostoria Community Schools

Fremont City Schools

Genoa Local Schools

Gibsonburg Exempted Village Schools

Hicksville Exempted Village Schools

Holgate Local Schools

Holy Cross Catholic School of Defiance

Kateri Catholic School System

Lake Local Schools

Leipsic Local School District

Liberty Center Schools

Monroeville Local  Schools

Montpelier Exempted Village Schools

Napoleon Area City Schools

Notre Dame Academy

Northeastern Local Schools

Northwood Local Schools 

Oregon City Schools

Otsego Local School District

Ottawa Hills Local Schools

Patrick Henry Schools

Penta Career Center

St. Francis de Sales High School

St. Joan of Arc Elementary School

St. John's Jesuit High School

St. Ursula Academy

Summerfield Schools

Swanton Local Schools

Sylvania Schools

Toledo Public Schools

Van Buren Schools

Wauseon Exempted Village Schools

Washington Local Schools

West Side Montessori Center

