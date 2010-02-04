TPS considers levy tax or income tax to fund district shortfall

By Joe Stoll - bio | email

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The Toledo Public School Board is looking for a way to plug a $30 million budget deficit. In a meeting Thursday, board members said they want more details from the state about putting either a property tax levy or an income tax levy before voters in May.

An income tax levy would be the first of its kind for Toledo Public Schools (TPS). Only residents living in the TPS district would pay the income tax.

TPS Superintendent John Foley and the district treasurer presented the levy proposal to the board, who unanimously approved it. The tax would help pay operating expenses for the 2011 school year.

If voters turn down a tax increase in May, TPS Board President Bob Vasquez says drastic cuts will have to be made across the board including staff, bus service and school closings. "If the public votes it down, then what we have to do is make cuts for the entire $30 million as we move into the next school year," he said.

The TPS Board is waiting on the state to give details on their options for both types of levies. Once they have that information, they'll make a decision on which type of tax increase to pursue.

