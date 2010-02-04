WTOL and AllShred holding Shred-A-Thon Saturday

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) – WTOL and AllShred will host a free Shred-A-Thon during News 11's Your Morning Saturday from 8 to 10 a.m. at WTOL-TV.

If you have documents to shred, stop by our studios at 730 North Summit St. in Toledo.

As WTOL's Mika Highsmith learned, over 9 million people become the victims of identity theft each year. It turns out some crooks are actually going through folks trash in order to steal their identity.

Shredding documents is one of the best ways to prevent identity theft.

