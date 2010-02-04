Toledo trash pick-up change - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo trash pick-up change

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Starting on Monday, Feb. 8, Toledo residents will have to call 48 hours in advance for bulk trash pick-up and all calls must be received by 4 p.m. to ensure that the garbage will be picked up.

Also anyone with extra garbage is being asked to call 419-936-2511.

