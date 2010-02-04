Reid: Senate will take up jobs bill next week

WASHINGTON (AP) - Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid says the Senate will take up a jobs bill Monday and he hopes it will have Republican support.

Key Democrats and Republicans in the Senate have been working on a bipartisan plan to give businesses a tax break for hiring unemployed workers.

The bill under discussion Thursday would also extend unemployment payments for those whose benefits have run out, and would renew a program that offers the jobless a subsidy for health insurance premiums under the COBRA program.

Reid said Thursday morning he hopes senators will be ready to unveil all the details of a bipartisan proposal later in the day or on Friday.

