Ohio man convicted of double murder is executed

LUCASVILLE, Ohio (AP) - Ohio has executed a man who killed a convenience store owner and clerk after bragging he would copy a similar movie slaying.

Mark Brown was pronounced dead by lethal injection at 10:49 a.m. Thursday at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville.

The 37-year-old Brown was sentenced to die for the 1994 fatal shooting of Isam Salman, 32, owner of Midway Market in Youngstown. Brown got a life prison term for killing clerk Hayder Al-Turk, 30, who was shot just before Salman.

Police say Brown bragged before the crime that he would copy similar slayings from the movie "Menace 2 Society."

Brown later blamed the shootings on being high on Valium-laced wine.

