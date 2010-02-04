US lawmakers from Ohio divided on military gays

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio members of Congress are all over the map on whether the U.S. should repeal its ban on gays serving openly in the military.

President Barack Obama has vowed to end the restriction, and Defense Secretary Robert Gates has told Congress he's having the matter studied.

A spokeswoman for Sen. George Voinovich says the Republican will wait for the Pentagon's report before making a judgment.

Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown supports a repeal, as does central Ohio Democratic Rep. Mary Jo Kilroy, who says she's troubled by the ban.

Rep. Jim Jordan says it should remain in place. The western Ohio Republican says he's concerned about jeopardizing the military's "effectiveness, readiness and preparedness."

Gates says any change would take at least a year.

