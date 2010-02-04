Witness: Ohio doctor bragged about killing wife

CLEVELAND (AP) - A man has testified in Cleveland that a doctor accused of killing his wife with cyanide bragged about the crime while on the run from authorities.

Jamal Khalife testified Wednesday prosecutors in the case against Dr. Yazeed Essa.

Khalife said he helped Essa get an apartment in Beirut and provided him with fake identification. Khalife said Essa bragged about emptying his wife's calcium supplement capsules and refilling them with cyanide that he ground himself.

The doctor did it, Khalife said, because his wife was cheating on him.

The 41-year-old Essa, a former emergency room doctor at Akron General Medical Center, has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder in his wife's 2005 poisoning death. He gave up a long extradition fight and was returned from Cyprus to Ohio last year.

