Woods' mistress furious over novelty golf balls

(CBS) - Veronica Daniels, who is one of the women alleged to have an affair with golfer Tiger Woods, is threatening to sue a Canadian company selling golf ball sets with an image of each of Woods' alleged mistresses.

Daniels is a former adult film star known as Joslyn James, and she says she did not give permission to anyone to use her name and image in relation to the Tiger Woods scandal.

Canadian Novelty golf ball maker Mike Caldwell has created "The Tail of the Tiger" Mistress collection of golf balls. The 12-ball set debuted last week at the PGA Merchandise show in Woods' hometown of Orlando.

Caldwell says his design was inspired to lift the spirits of golfers who are saddened this season by Tiger's absence and his indefinite leave from the sport.

