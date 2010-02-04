Elderly Fostoria man killed in car crash

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

FOSTORIA, OH (WTOL) - Bernard Walker Sr., 62, died Wednesday in Louden Township after police say he failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a semi truck.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. at the Seneca County intersection US-224 and State Route 587, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2010 WTOL. All rights reserved.