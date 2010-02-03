Predator Alert: Have you seen this man?

By Lisa Rantala - bio | email

Posted by Dave Dykema - email

(WTOL) - Lucas Co. Sheriff's Deputies need your help getting a sex offender off the streets.

Ramon David Delvalle, 31, molested a 6-year-old girl 15 years ago.

Now he's wanted again on a felony charge.

He was convicted in Louisiana in 1996 for indecent behavior with a juvenile and served seven years behind bars.

He's since moved to Toledo but deputies say he failed to register as a sex offender last December. He must do so twice a year.

Delvalle stands 5'9" and weighs 155 pounds.

If you've seen him call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

