Signing Day for Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The University of Toledo realeased its list of 26 football recruits in the class of 2010. The Rockets class was names best in the MAC by rivals.com, and also one of the top surprises nationwide by the site. Here's a list of the players signing with UT today:
Gerard Atkins- Tight End, Freshman, 6-5, 250, St. Petersburg, FL-Dixie Hollins
Ray Bush- Linebacker, Freshman, 6-3, 220, Toledo, OH-Rogers
Jayrone Elliott-Defensive End, Freshman, 6-3, 220, Cleveland, OH-Glenville
David Fluellen-Running Back, Freshman, 6-0, 200, Lockport, NY-Lockport
Toney Foster-Wide Receiver, 5-8, 175, Freshman, Cleveland, OH-Glenville
Keenen Gibbs-Defensive Lineman, Freshman, 6-3, 270, Cincinnati, OH-LaSalle
James Gordon-Linebacker, Freshman, 6-3, 210, Cleveland, OH-Glenville
James Green-Wide Receiver, Freshman, 6-3, 200, Tallahassee, FL-Leon
Josh Hendershot-Offensive Lineman, Freshman, 6-4, 275, Newark, OH-Catholic
John James-Cornerback, Freshman, 5-11, 163, Cleveland, OH-John Adams
Elijah Jones-Defensive Lineman, Freshman, 6-2, 285, Indianapolis, IN-Warren Central
Phil Lewis-Defensive Lineman, Junior, 6-3, 285, Grosse Pointe, MI-South/Grand Rapids Community College
Robert Lisowski-Offensive Lineman, Freshman, 6-4, 305, Union, NJ-Union / Fork Union (VA) Military Academy
Dwight Macon-Quarterback, Freshman, 6-0, 194, Steubenville, OH-Steubenville
Ross Madison-Safety, Freshman, 6-0, 192, Leesburg, VA-Heritage / Hargrave (VA) Military Academy
Greg Mancz-Offensive Lineman, Freshman, 6-5, 270, Cincinnati, OH-Anderson
Cassius McDowell-Wide Receiver, Freshman, 5-9, 170, Deerfield Beach, FL-Deerfield Beach
Jeff Myers-Offensive Lineman, Freshman, 6-3, 280, Massillon, OH-Washington
Taikwon Paige-Cornerback, Junior, 5-11, 175, Aiken, SC-Aiken/Georgia Military College
Grant Pleasant-Defensive Lineman, Freshman, 6-3, 230, Dublin, OH-Scioto
Charles Rancifer-Linebacker, Junior, 6-2, 215, Brookhaven, MS-Brookhaven/Copiah Lincoln (MS) Community College
Bernard Reedy-Wide Receiver, Freshman, 5-9, 170, St. Petersburg, FL-Lakewood
Zac Rosenbauer-Defensive Line, Freshman, 6-2, 255, Lima, OH-Shawnee
Cordale Scott-Wide Receiver, Junior, 6-3, 215, Cleveland, OH-Glenville / Illinois
Keith Suggs-Cornerback, Freshman, 5-10, 175, Indianapolis, IN-Ben Davis
E.J. Tucker-Quarterback, Freshman, 6-3, 200, Toledo, OH-Rogers
Click here for video of Coach Tim Beckman discussing the recruiting class with the media at a press conference on Signing Day, or click here to read more about the recruits on the official UT athletics site.
