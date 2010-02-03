Signing Day for Toledo

By Natalie Grise - bio | email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The University of Toledo realeased its list of 26 football recruits in the class of 2010. The Rockets class was names best in the MAC by rivals.com, and also one of the top surprises nationwide by the site. Here's a list of the players signing with UT today:

Gerard Atkins- Tight End, Freshman, 6-5, 250, St. Petersburg, FL-Dixie Hollins

Ray Bush- Linebacker, Freshman, 6-3, 220, Toledo, OH-Rogers

Jayrone Elliott-Defensive End, Freshman, 6-3, 220, Cleveland, OH-Glenville

David Fluellen-Running Back, Freshman, 6-0, 200, Lockport, NY-Lockport

Toney Foster-Wide Receiver, 5-8, 175, Freshman, Cleveland, OH-Glenville

Keenen Gibbs-Defensive Lineman, Freshman, 6-3, 270, Cincinnati, OH-LaSalle

James Gordon-Linebacker, Freshman, 6-3, 210, Cleveland, OH-Glenville

James Green-Wide Receiver, Freshman, 6-3, 200, Tallahassee, FL-Leon

Josh Hendershot-Offensive Lineman, Freshman, 6-4, 275, Newark, OH-Catholic

John James-Cornerback, Freshman, 5-11, 163, Cleveland, OH-John Adams

Elijah Jones-Defensive Lineman, Freshman, 6-2, 285, Indianapolis, IN-Warren Central

Phil Lewis-Defensive Lineman, Junior, 6-3, 285, Grosse Pointe, MI-South/Grand Rapids Community College

Robert Lisowski-Offensive Lineman, Freshman, 6-4, 305, Union, NJ-Union / Fork Union (VA) Military Academy

Dwight Macon-Quarterback, Freshman, 6-0, 194, Steubenville, OH-Steubenville

Ross Madison-Safety, Freshman, 6-0, 192, Leesburg, VA-Heritage / Hargrave (VA) Military Academy

Greg Mancz-Offensive Lineman, Freshman, 6-5, 270, Cincinnati, OH-Anderson

Cassius McDowell-Wide Receiver, Freshman, 5-9, 170, Deerfield Beach, FL-Deerfield Beach

Jeff Myers-Offensive Lineman, Freshman, 6-3, 280, Massillon, OH-Washington

Taikwon Paige-Cornerback, Junior, 5-11, 175, Aiken, SC-Aiken/Georgia Military College

Grant Pleasant-Defensive Lineman, Freshman, 6-3, 230, Dublin, OH-Scioto

Charles Rancifer-Linebacker, Junior, 6-2, 215, Brookhaven, MS-Brookhaven/Copiah Lincoln (MS) Community College

Bernard Reedy-Wide Receiver, Freshman, 5-9, 170, St. Petersburg, FL-Lakewood

Zac Rosenbauer-Defensive Line, Freshman, 6-2, 255, Lima, OH-Shawnee

Cordale Scott-Wide Receiver, Junior, 6-3, 215, Cleveland, OH-Glenville / Illinois

Keith Suggs-Cornerback, Freshman, 5-10, 175, Indianapolis, IN-Ben Davis

E.J. Tucker-Quarterback, Freshman, 6-3, 200, Toledo, OH-Rogers

Click here for video of Coach Tim Beckman discussing the recruiting class with the media at a press conference on Signing Day, or click here to read more about the recruits on the official UT athletics site.



Copyright 2010 WTOL. All rights reserved.