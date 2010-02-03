Michigan governor promotes hotline to call before investing

By Mika Highsmith - bio | email

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

LANSING, MI (WTOL) - Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm has begun public service announcements to promote a state hotline consumers can use to check out offers that ask for contributions or investments. In a time of economic uncertainty, the Michigan State Office of Financial and Insurance Regulation (OFIR) says scam artists are on the rise.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) says common scams they see include pyramid schemes, Ponzi schemes and free lunch seminars that lures people in to hear questionable sales pitches for a free meal.

Dicke Eppstein with the BBB says affinity fraud is also common, which targets members of identifiable groups. "It could be a neighbor, a member of your childs school or a social group, so consumers need to be on guard 24-7," he said.

Jason Moon with OFIR warns people to do some research before investing. Do independent research or call the OFIR at (877) 999 6442.

"People are signing over six-figure checks to these con artists, and most of the time, that money may not be able to be recovered," said Moon.

Copyright 2010 WTOL. All rights reserved.