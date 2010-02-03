Mendoza sentenced to 39 years for vehicular homicide

Wood County deputies tell us a speeding car carrying six people including an infant slammed into the back of a family's van.

Cory Mendoza has been found guilty by a jury on all 12 counts against him.

WOOD COUNTY, OH (WTOL) - Cory Mendoza has been found guilty by a jury on all 12 counts against him including two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide for a crash that killed Sharon and Bill DeWitt of Weston in Wood County.

The judge proceeded straight to sentencing after the verdict. Three family members of the victims read victim impact statements. Mendoza also spoke. He told the family members of the victims, "I have to live with the decisions I've made for the rest of my life. If I could give your family back and take my own life, I would. If I could change that day, I would. But I can't."

The judge sentenced Mendoza to 39 years in prison to be served consecutively. He is eligible for parole after 20 years. Mendoza also had his driver license suspended for life.

The judge recommended to the warden that Mendoza be placed in solitary confinement each year on Oct. 5, which is the day the DeWitts died in the crash.

