Photographs of Gordon Parks featured at Toledo Art Museum

"It's the raw emotions of the people involved that he's photographing," said Assistant Curator Tom Loeffler.

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The Toledo Museum of Art is hosting a photography exhibit by Gordon Parks, who specialized in African-American subjects.

Parks' work was featured regularly in Life magazine in the 1940s. He made history himself by becoming the first African-American staff photographer for the magazine.

Parks' immersed himself in a Harlem gang to document it, and he captured violence in Alabama in the 1950s. He was also friends with boxer Mohammed Ali. Loeffler explains, "Mohammad Ali was so hounded by the press that he would go to Gordon Park's studio after training and hide out and drink quarts of orange juice and fall asleep on his couch."

The exhibit is titled Bare Witness: Photographs of Gordon Parks. It opens Friday in celebration of Black History Month and runs through April 25.

