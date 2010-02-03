Signing Day for BGSU

By Natalie Grise - bio | email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - National Signing Day is here, and the Bowling Green Falcons released their list of 25 student-athletes who make up the 2010 class.

2010 BGSU Recruiting Class

Name Pos. Ht. Wgt. Hometown (High School)

Jude Adjei-Barimah CB 5-10 180 Columbus, Ohio (Northland)

Marcus Beaurem WR 5-11 175 Sterling Heights, Mich. (Stevenson)

Tyler Beck TE 6-4 245 Wyomissing, Pa. (Wilson)

Isaiah Byler OL 6-4 270 Elyria, Ohio (Elyria)

Darion Delany DL 6-5 275 Dayton, Ohio (Trotwood Madison)

Dominic Flewellyn OL 6-3 275 Maple Heights, Ohio (Maple Heights)

Justin Ford S 6-2 200 Grand Rapis, Mich. (Kenowa Hills)

Aaron Foster S 6-0 190 Bloomfield, Mich. (West Bloomfield)

Johnathan Fry OL 6-5 270 Huntington, West Va. (Spring Valley)

Jerry "Booboo" Gates S 5-11 210 Middletown, Ohio (Middletown)

Darius Gilbert DE 6-3 250 Hamilton, Ohio (Hamilton)

Trent Hurley QB 6-4 220 Connellsville, Pa. (Greensburg Central Catholic)

Heath Jackson WR 6-1 180 Ada, Ohio (Ada)

D.J. Lynch LB 6-1 220 Pontiac, Mich. (Avondale)

Gabe Martin LB 6-2 210 Grand Blanc, Mich. (Grand Blanc)

Jamel Martin RB 6-1 195 Bolingbrook, Ill. (Bolingbrook)

Nick McKnight WR 6-3 205 Middletown, Ohio (Middletown)

Devon McKoy S 5-11 180 Reynoldsburg, Ohio (Reynoldsburg)

Kendall Montgomery TE 6-6 235 Miami, Fla. (Monsignor Pace)

Clay Rolf TE 6-6 250 Pemberville, Ohio (Eastwood)

Cody Silk OL 6-4 275 Sterling Heights, Mich. (Warren De La Salle)

Bryan Thomas DE 6-3 230 Washington, Pa. (Washington)

Charlie Walker LB 6-3 215 Sterling Heights, Mich. (Stevenson)

Ryland Ward S 5-11 195 Columbus, Ohio (Brookhaven)

Caleb Watkins + QB 6-3 207 Middletown, Ohio (Middletown)

Click here read more on the recruits on the BGSU official website. Or, click here to see video from Dave Clawson's Signing Day press conference.

