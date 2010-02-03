Dundee to get village police department

By Joe Stoll - bio | email

DUNDEE, MI (WTOL) - The Village Council of Dundee approved the creation of their own police force Tuesday.

Currently, the Monroe County Sheriff's Department polices the area. Village Council members say the area is experiencing growth, which means crime could increase as well.

Additionally, as the area experiences growth, Monroe County deputies travel further to respond to calls. "I had to call them one time or another, and it was the sheriff's department, and you sit and wait a half-hour or longer," said Dundee resident Roline Eichmann.

Resident Bill Elliott likes the idea of having their own police force. "I think it would be a good thing. Dundee is growing, and they need the response quicker than the sheriff's office can provide sometimes."

The details of the plan have not been worked out. It is not clear exactly how the force will be funded, how much it will cost Dundee residents nor when the force will begin in Dundee.

