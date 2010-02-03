2 Toledo budget fixes could appear on May ballot

By Rob Wiercinski - bio | email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The mayor's office has drafted legislation for two ballot proposals aimed at boosting revenue for the operating budget. Council will receive the legislation Friday.

The first measure calls for increasing the temporary income tax by one-quarter-of-one-percent, and, if approved by voters, would generate an estimated $7.5 million this year.

The second measure calls for giving the city flexibility to transfer money from the capital improvements fund to the operating fund, and the mayor's office estimates that transfer would total $3.75 million.

City Council member Rob Ludeman says these proposals won't affect this year's budget deficit. "If it was approved by voters, it's just one piece of it. It doesn't wipe out the $43 million in any way or form. It does allow the administration to make sure safety forces are paid."

Council action is needed at the Feb. 16 meeting because Feb. 18 is the deadline for the city to file issues with the Board of Elections to be placed on the May ballot.

