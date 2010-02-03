5-year-old drummer joins Motown band

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

DETROIT, MI (WTOL) - Motown music icons, The Contours, who are best known for their 1962 hit "Do You Love Me," have added Julian Pavone, "The World's Youngest Drummer" to their group.

Pavone will be singing, dancing, drumming, and touring with members, Joe Billingslea, Charles Davis, Al Chisholm, Gary Grier and Odell Jones.

Although Julian has a very diligent work ethic, Charles Davis, a 26-year veteran of the group, says they'll have plenty of video games to keep the tot happy on the road.

Julian, as a full-fledged group member, will get all the perks including adoring fans, a wardrobe and goodies backstage. His dad, Bernadino Pavone, says Julian's only requests before shows are chocolate milk and fruit bars.

Original member Joe Billingslea, who founded The Contours, likens Julian to a "modern Stevie Wonder" and thinks the kid has "serious soul."

