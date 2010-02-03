Lawyer: Ottawa County horse owner asked for help

The scene was described by one rescuer as a holocaust for horses.

The Humane Society of Ottawa County announced they will file 42 misdemeanor charges against the Carroll Township owner of 37 horses, according to Nancy Silva with the Humane Society.

OTTAWA COUNTY, OH (WTOL) - The lawyer for horse farm owner Robin Vess says she asked the Humane Society of Ottawa County for help five months ago, but did not receive it. Vess faces up to ten years in prison for 42 misdemeanor charges of animal abuse after 30 horses were rescued Friday in Carroll Township.

The attorney says Vess has faced financial strain the last 18 months after losing three relatives and losing money in the stock market. He compares this situation to Hurricane Katrina, saying the government stepped in when it was too late. The attorney says Veiss was willing to give up the horses if someone would step in.

"She had asked for help from the Humane Society long ago, multiple times," said attorney Mark Davis. "The Humane Society was just at the farm five months ago. They didn't act and didn't follow through with her requests for help."

The Humane Society of Ottawa County disputes Davis' claim and the claim that some of the horses suffer from cancer instead of malnutrition.

The animal welfare group rescued the horses and reported they were starving and dehydrated. They report the horses suffered from malnutrition for at least a year. Staff had to euthanize three horses and two others died on the farm.

