Toledo police summon parking enemy No. 1

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The Toledo Police Traffic Section completed a parking violation sweep Tuesday. The officers targeted vehicles with the highest outstanding fines in parking tickets as listed by the Downtown Parking Authority.

The number one vehicle on the list is registered to Kenneth Bryson, who had accumulated 55 tickets with fines totaling $2060. Bryson was issued a summons because he also had other outstanding warrants.

Police say eight vehicles on the list were found to be illegally parked at the time of the sweep with outstanding fines ranging from $350-$2060. Two owners elected to immediately pay their fines, totaling $1520. Six vehicles were impounded.

Additionally, the sweep included vehicles parked downtown with delinquent parking tags.

