OH lawmakers reach deal on job-creating program

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio lawmakers have reached a decision on the best amount to ask voters to approve for one of the state's most reliable job creation engines, known as the Third Frontier Program.

A committee of the Ohio House and Senate voted late Tuesday for a renewal request of $700 million over four years.

The vote came ahead of Wednesday's deadline to get the proposal on the May 4 ballot. House Speaker Armond Budish, D-Beachwood, said he was "very pleased" with the bipartisan agreement.

The committee needed to strike a compromise between three numbers: the $1 billion Gov. Ted Strickland has urged, the $950 million approved by the Democratic-led House, and the $500 million approved by the Republican-led Senate.

