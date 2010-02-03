Crash kills Cygnet woman

PEMBERVILLE, OH (WTOL) - A Wood County woman died when her SUV plunged into the Portage River Tuesday night.

Wood County sheriff's investigators say 35-year old Shannon Seedorf from Cygnet lost control and drove into the river in Freedom Township, just outside of Pemberville. They believe snowy conditions may have caused the accident.

Firefighters were able to pull her from the vehicle after it ended on its roof.

"With the steep banks and the snow-covered slopes we had to use ladders and stuff to get down to the river so, yes, it was a little more difficult than normal crashes," said Deputy Jeremy Holland.

Despite the rescue efforts, Seedorf died at Wood County Hospital.

The crash is under investigation.

