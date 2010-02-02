Silgan Plastics in Port Clinton to close - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Silgan Plastics in Port Clinton to close

(WTOL) - About 150 workers at a Port Clinton plastics plant got bad news Tuesday. They were told Silgan Plastics plant is closing in the next few months.

The plant is just off State Route 2 on the Western edge of Port Clinton.

