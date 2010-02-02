Semi accident slows traffic on NB I-75 - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Semi accident slows traffic on NB I-75

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A semi carrying hazardous materials has been in an accident and spilled some of its load on northbound I-75 in Rossford.

HazMat crews are on the way, but folks should avoid the area if possible.

