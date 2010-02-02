To get a good Kindergarten experience, children should be prepared

By Tanieya Lewis - bio | email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Kindergarten registration season is right around the corner.

It's a major step in your child's life, but are you prepared for the transition?

Teachers say the time to prepare for the new experience is now.

"What we're going to be looking for, are they able to identify their first and last name? Are they able to recognize lowercase and capitalized letters and write them correctly on the line?" said Lisa Mullen, a Kindergarten teacher.

Mullen says you can encourage early reading skills at home by reading to your child every night and having him or her do activities in a workbook. You can also play letter games together--even while you're out and about.

Prinicipal Brenda Murphy says you'll also want to make an appointment with your pediatrician so that you're ready for Kindergarten screening. "What parents need to be doing right now is making sure their children's immunizations are up to date, scheduling an appointment with their pediatrician to make sure they've had their physical and their shots."

If you have the time, Murphy says you should start visiting schools to find the right fit for your child.

If you're thinking of sending your child to a charter school, you'll likely need to act now to get your child on a waiting list because space is limited.

