Mendoza back in court to face vehicular homicide charges

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Cory Mendoza was back in court Tuesday to face charges facing from a fatal accident that took place in 2008.

Mendoza is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide for killing Sharon and William Dewitt. Police say he fled the scene of the accident and was caught shortly afterward and hospitalized.

Of note is the fact that Mendoza's blood alcohol tests were thrown out as evidence because of the way they were administered.

Several people took the stand for the prosecution Tuesday, including Shelen Stevens, the Dewitt's daughter, who was driving the car that her parents died in.

Below are the first reports filed about the accident.

2 dead, several injured in Wood County crash

Posted: Oct 06, 2008 8:58 AM EDT Updated: Dec 10, 2008 4:43 PM EST

WESTON (WTOL) - Two people are dead and at least another five are in the hospital after a violent car crash Sunday evening, October 5. It happened on Sand Ridge at Potter Rd. near Weston in Wood County.

Wood County deputies tell us a speeding car carrying several people including an infant slammed into the back of a family's van. The collision sent that van into a tree.

Our media partner the Toledo Blade reports the car overturned and caught fire.

From the Blade: The minivan driven by Shelene Stevens, 43, also of Weston, was westbound on Sand Ridge near Potter Road when it was struck by a westbound car driven by Cory Waltz, 19, of McClure, Ohio, the patrol said. Minivan passengers Sharon Dewitt, 69, and William Dewitt, 69, who were passengers in the minivan, were pronounced dead at the scene, troopers at the Ohio Highway Patrol's Bowling Green post said.

Shayne Stevens, 3, of Weston, who was secured in a child safety seat in the van, was taken to Wood County Hospital, where the toddler's condition was being withheld.

Also injured in the crash was Sharlene Stevens, the driver of the van.

Car passengers Domanic Mendoza, 16 months, of McClure, Ohio, who was not secured in a child safety seat in the car, was flown to St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition Monday morning, a hospital spokesman said.

Also injured in the crash were: Cory Waltz, 19, of McClure, the driver of the car passenger Trinity Jay, 16, also of Weston passenger Roger Lamberts, 19, of Bowling Green passenger Alivia Baron, 15, whose address was not released.

They were transported to area hospitals, where their conditions were not immediately available. Police chase Several occupants of the car fled on foot after the crash.

All were later located, except Mendoza the driver, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Mendoza indicted in Weston accident that killed 2

Posted: Oct 16, 2008 11:53 AM EDT

WOOD COUNTY - Cory Mendoza (aka Cory Walz), age 19, was indicted Thursday on eight counts in the deaths of two people in an accident that took place early in October.

He was indicted on two counts of vehicular homicide, both felonies of the first degree; two counts of vehicular assault, both felonies of the second degree; one count of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, a misdemeanor of the first degree; one count of endangering children, a felony of the fifth degree; one count of failing to comply with the order or signal of a police officer with the specification of causing serious physical harm to a person, a felony of the third degree; one count of failure to stop after an accident, a felony of the third degree.

If convicted on all charges, Mendoza could face up to 47 years in prison.

His arraignment will be Oct. 17 at 11 a.m.

Mendoza fled the scene of the accident but was later apprehended.

