Toledoans dither over Toledo's budget woes

By Rob Wiercinski - bio | email

Posted by Kate Oatis - email

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTOL) - There are no easy solutions coming from city hall on solving Toledo's budget problems. Indeed, it's apparent that sacrifices will be needed at every level of city government.

In a WTOL.com web poll, the public spoke loud and clear, shooting down the idea of creating a $1 ticket tax for sporting events, concerts and shows to help the city budget.

So, without raising taxes, how do city leaders fill in a $44 million dollar budget hole?

Some Toledoans say sacrifices are needed from all city workers, including union concessions. Some say the city should re-examine the issue of privatizing refuse and recycling.

Judging from those we spoke with, one cost-cutting measure not worth re-visiting is police layoffs.

Mayor Bell and council members have until the end of March to finalize a balanced 2010 spending plan.

