Ohio Attorney General's office begins helping small businesses

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Small businesses are now eligible for more protection in Ohio.

The Ohio Attorney General's consumer protection office is now handling complaints from small businesses that've been scammed or cheated by vendors who don't pay.

The Better Business Bureau's Dick Eppstein says businesses are cheated all the time. For example, when a business sells something and the buyer's credit card bounces or when they hire someone for services that aren't performed.

However, now they'll be able to file complaints with the Ohio Attorney General's Office.

Previously, the Attorney General's office wouldn't take complaints from businesses. In the past, it had always been for consumers as the presumption was businesses could get lawyers.

"When we can't help them and we're at the end of our rope. The company that cheated them won't do anything. There's no place to go, we were stuck," said Eppstein.

Eppstein thinks this change may have a positive effect on the economy. He believes small businesses and jobs will be saved as a result of this.

BONUS: Click here for Ohio Attorney General's Business Complaints Fact Sheet

