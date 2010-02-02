Man indicted for murder of Cindy Sumner

Elhadi Robbins, 48, kept at least 20 pictures of naked underage children with him in a binder.

Predator Alert: Have you seen this man?

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Elhadi Robbins, a sex offender already serving time in jail, has been charged in the death of Cindy Sumner.

Robbins, 48, has been indicted by a Lucas County grand jury on two counts of murder.

Police say Sumner and Robbins knew each other from Jamie Farr Park where she often road her bike.

Sumner's had been missing since Aug. 6 when her body was found in the basement of the old Premiere Bedding warehouse on Sept. 17.

Detectives say Sumner's bike was found at the warehouse, but don't know how she was lured there.

Sumner's cause of death remains undetermined with a high probability of homicide.

Robbins is currently incarcerated on a theft conviction and failure to notify as a sex offender. He was convicted in 2006 for the illegal use of a five-year-old boy in nudity oriented material.

Robbins was featured on WTOL-News 11's Predator Alert in July, 2009.

Police say he was wanted for keeping pictures of naked underage children with him in a binder. They had also found little girls' underwear in his backpack.

